Grace Eleanor Remaley, 95, a resident of 1844 Hill City Road, Cranberry died peacefully at 9:30 PM Saturday, June 18, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, with her loving family by her side.

She was born April 7, 1927 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Sidney B. and Hazel A. Felmlee Perry.

Grace was a 1945 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married February 23, 1946 to Alvin Eugene Remaley. Mr. Remaley preceded her in death on November 13, 1982.

Mrs. Remaley was happiest as a homemaker to her family.

She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed dancing, music, and sharing special times and the holidays with her family and friends.

She was a faithful member of the Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Remaley is survived by a son, Terrance E. “Terry” Remaley and his wife, Joyce of Tippery; and by a daughter, Lyn Ann Cross of Rockland.

Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jill Vath and her husband, Shane; Kelly Balas and her husband, Mark; Benjamin Cross and his wife, Samantha; Matthew Cross and his wife, Taresa; and Coston Cross and his wife, Chelsea; in addition to nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Perry.

In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service in celebration of her life is being planned by her family and will be announced at a later time.

Private entombment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent in Grace’s name to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

