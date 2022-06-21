 

Police: Clarion County Woman Held Against Her Will, Assaulted in Pittsburgh Area

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 @ 11:06 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

justin-uberWESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Westmoreland County Park police officer was in the right place at the right time when a Clarion County woman who was being held against her will bumped into him at a gas station.

According to Rostraver Police, Justin C. Uber, 34, of Grove City, was taken into custody on Sunday around 5:20 p.m. after he stopped at a gas station along Route 51 with the victim.

Uber and the victim had been driving through the area when they stopped at a Sunoco in Rostraver.

Police said the victim purposely bumped into Westmoreland County Park police officer Mark Castin and silently mouthed “help me” to him. Castin immediately contacted Rostraver Police.

Upon arrival, Rostraver Police interviewed the victim who said stated that she started dating Uber in May and moved in with him in early June. She told police that Uber held her against her will in her own car for three days and threatened to kill her children, if she did not comply. She also said Uber withdrew money from her bank account to pay for marijuana.

Uber also allegedly repeatedly assaulted the woman and choked her during a dispute before the pair arrived at the gas station. She had red marks around her neck and multiple scratches, according to police.

Uber was arraigned on the following charges on Monday:

  • Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1
  • Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
  • Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
  • Unlawful Restraint/ Involuntary Servitude, Misdemeanor 1

Uber was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 cash bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on July 11 before Magisterial District Judge Charles M. Christner.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

