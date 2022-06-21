Police: Trespasser Strips, Falls Asleep in Bedroom at Shippenville Residence

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 55-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly entering a Shippenville residence without permission, stripping, and then falling asleep in the bedroom.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on June 15 filed the following criminal charge against 55-year-old Benjamin Beers Dawson, of Alexandria, Virginia:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

The charge stems from an incident that occurred around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at a residence located on B & O Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, Benjamin Beers Dawson entered a residence at the above-described location through an unlocked man door. He proceeded toward the bedroom, stripped off all of his clothing “becoming nude,” and then proceeded to the bed where he fell asleep.

The owner of the residence saw Dawson through her Ring doorbell and immediately notified her neighboring parents. The victim’s father went over to the residence and observed Dawson lying nude in the bed. The victim’s father then called PSP Clarion and reported the incident, according to the complaint.

Members of PSP Clarion found Dawson away from the scene of the crime walking along B & O Drive, the complaint states.

Dawson was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, with Judge Schill presiding.

