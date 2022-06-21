Say What?!: Raccoon Spends a Day Atop Kentucky Light Pole



COLD SPRING, Kentucky – Firefighters in Kentucky warned drivers to beware of a raccoon that had “taken up residence” at the top of a light pole near a store, but the animal ended up vacating its perch “on their own free will.”

The Central Campbell County Fire District said the raccoon was spotted atop a light pole near the Meijer store on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.