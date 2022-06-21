SPONSORED: Daily Deals, Much More at The Liberty House Restaurant!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House in Clarion has specials on wings, breakfast, donuts, fish, and much more!.
Wednesday is WING NIGHT at the Liberty House.
Stop by every Wednesday and choose from over 20 wing sauce flavors and FREE fries for customers with Military ID/high school kids with ID.
Liberty House is also featuring Daily Specials and Sunday Breakfast Buffet. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Tuesday: Broasted Chicken Meal Deals.
Wednesday: WING NIGHT
Free fries for customers with Military ID/high school kids with ID. Choose from over 20 sauces: Season Salt, Ranch, Cajun, Wing Dust, Smokey BBQ, Magic Dust, Sour Cream and Onion, Old Bay, Hot, Mild, NY Sauce; hot blue cheese, Garlic, Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Ranch, Garlic Parmesan, Bourbon BBQ, Sweet Vidalia, or Red’s BBQ.
Thursday: Steak/ Italian Night
6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz. Sirloin steak (spaghetti, Alfredo, chicken, shrimp, seafood), lasagna
Friday: Surf N’ Turf Night
Broiled or beer-battered haddock
6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz. Sirloin steak
Sunday: Breakfast Buffet (8-12)
The buffet features scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, homefries, and hashbrowns. All for just $11.00.
Who Wants Donuts?
The Liberty House has freshly baked donuts all decorated to your liking and Just $13/dozen or $1.50 each.
Choose from cinnamon rolls, sourdough, cake, filled (vanilla, raspberry cream, lemon, peanut butter,
chocolate, maple, caramel) and blueberry and apple fritters.
Use the bell to pick up your takeout, and you will not have to get out of your car.
Call your orders in early at 814-226-7575 and avoid the rush.
No reservations for dine-in will be taken.
More information, specials, and updates can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located inside the Clarion VFW at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214.
