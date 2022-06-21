 

SPONSORED: Daily Deals, Much More at The Liberty House Restaurant!

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Chase Steinman

Liberty-House-assorted-foodCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House in Clarion has specials on wings, breakfast, donuts, fish, and much more!.

Wednesday is WING NIGHT at the Liberty House.

Stop by every Wednesday and choose from over 20 wing sauce flavors and FREE fries for customers with Military ID/high school kids with ID.

Liberty-House-wings


Liberty House is also featuring Daily Specials and Sunday Breakfast Buffet. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Tuesday: Broasted Chicken Meal Deals.

Liberty-House-wings-and-potatoes


Wednesday: WING NIGHT

Free fries for customers with Military ID/high school kids with ID. Choose from over 20 sauces: Season Salt, Ranch, Cajun, Wing Dust, Smokey BBQ, Magic Dust, Sour Cream and Onion, Old Bay, Hot, Mild, NY Sauce; hot blue cheese, Garlic, Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Ranch, Garlic Parmesan, Bourbon BBQ, Sweet Vidalia, or Red’s BBQ.

Liberty-House-wings


Thursday: Steak/ Italian Night

6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz. Sirloin steak (spaghetti, Alfredo, chicken, shrimp, seafood), lasagna

Liberty-House-noodles


Friday: Surf N’ Turf Night

Broiled or beer-battered haddock
6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz. Sirloin steak

Liberty-House-fries


Sunday: Breakfast Buffet (8-12)

The buffet features scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, homefries, and hashbrowns. All for just $11.00.

Liberty-House-breakfest


Who Wants Donuts?

The Liberty House has freshly baked donuts all decorated to your liking and Just $13/dozen or $1.50 each.

Liberty-House-cookies

Choose from cinnamon rolls, sourdough, cake, filled (vanilla, raspberry cream, lemon, peanut butter,
chocolate, maple, caramel) and blueberry and apple fritters.


Use the bell to pick up your takeout, and you will not have to get out of your car.

Call your orders in early at 814-226-7575 and avoid the rush.

No reservations for dine-in will be taken.

More information, specials, and updates can be found on their Facebook Page.

The Liberty House Restaurant is located inside the Clarion VFW at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214.

liberty house outside


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
