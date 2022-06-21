SPONSORED: Deer Creek Red on Sale for $9.99 Through Sunday
Tuesday, June 21, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Red is on sale at Deer Creek Winery for $9.99 per bottle through Sunday, June 26.
Deer Creek Red: Two of Deer Creek’s favorite grapes blended together, Fredonia and Niagara. This is a delicious, sweet, and refreshing wine to share with those you love.
Stop in at their winery located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa., and sample Deer Creek Red, as well as other wines to discover your Vinotype.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
