Venango County Man Accused of Assaulting Brother, 81-Year-Old Mother

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is behind bars after reportedly assaulting his brother and 81-year-old mother.

According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Joseph Arnold Schosser, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on June 16.

The Oil City Police station received a call on June 16, around 12:42 a.m., from a man reporting that his brother, Joseph Schosser is at his house, “drunk and out of control,” according to a criminal complaint.

It was also reported that Schosser struck his 81-year-old mother, the complaint states.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the complainant who was sitting on the front porch of a residence located on East Fourth Street, in Oil City, Venango County.

Police were told that Joseph Schosser was drunk, and “acting like an a****** and out of control,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Schosser began a verbal altercation with his elderly mother. Then, Schosser grabbed ahold of his mother’s wrist and struck her.

Police observed bruising and a laceration on the victim’s left wrist.

The complainant noted that when he attempted to intervene, he was thrown to the ground, causing scrapes to his right knee, according to the complaint.

Schosser refused to speak to police and was subsequently arrested, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 10:45 a.m. on June 16 in front of Judge Fish on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, June 22, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

