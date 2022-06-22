The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

