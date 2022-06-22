AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Average Still Above $5 Per Gallon; National Average Drops

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $5.007 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

(Photo: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $5.007

Average price during the week of June 13, 2022: $5.029



Average price during the week of June 21, 2021: $3.248

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $5.050 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $5.015. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $5.019 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $5.012.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.968 Altoona

$5.037 Beaver

$4.996 Bradford

$5.016 Brookville

$5.033 Butler

$5.028 Clarion

$5.003 DuBois

$4.984 Erie

$5.002 Greensburg

$5.006 Indiana

$4.984 Jeannette

$5.022 Kittanning

$4.989 Latrobe

$4.990 Meadville

$5.045 Mercer

$4.997 New Castle

$5.004 New Kensington

$5.012 Oil City

$5.006 Pittsburgh

$4.999 Sharon

$5.029 Uniontown

$4.999 Warren

$5.002 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell below $5 this week. The primary cause is the tumbling cost of oil, which fell from $122 to around $110 per barrel due to fears of a global recession and its associated economic slowdown. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.96, a nickel less than a week ago, 37 cents more than a month ago, and $1.89 more than a year ago.

The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week. This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels to 217.5 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand declined slightly from 9.2 million barrels per day to 9.09 million barrels per day which has helped to limit pump price increases. However, as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $8.03 to settle at $109.56. Crude prices dropped last week amid broad market concern regarding the potential for economic growth to slow after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percent. Additionally, crude prices decreased after the EIA reported that total domestic stocks increased by 1.9 million barrels to 418.7 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

