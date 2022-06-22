Arline J. Lang, 85, a resident of 1543 Elk Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:40 AM Friday, June 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

She was born April 27, 1937 in Cleveland, OH a beloved daughter of the late: Harvey L. and Irene M. Hager Holberger.

Arline was a 1954 graduate of Strong Vincent High School in Erie; and had attended Thiel College in Greenville.

She had worked for many years as a secretary at Quaker State; and in the offices of the former District Magistrate, Robert E. Billingsley.

Arline was an avid bridge player.

She loved to travel, and amongst her most memorable trips, was spending two months in the wilderness of Alaska.

She also enjoyed the companionship of her dogs and cats; sharing quality time with her family, most especially her beloved grandchildren; and skiing in her younger years.

She was married June 9, 1956 to J. Edward Adams, who preceded her in death.

Following his death, she married Richard G. Lang, who also preceded her in death.

Arline is survived by her son, Timothy R. Adams of Franklin; in addition to many loving grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister, Karen J. Sterner and her husband, Philip of Union Hall, VA; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Adams; her beloved niece, Stephanie Patrick; and by a dear friend, Dan Welch.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service in celebration of her life is planned by her family for a later date.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346; or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

