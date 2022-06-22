Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean and Beef Tostadas
You only need a handful of ingredients to create this heart-warming dish!
Ingredients
1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chiles, undrained
1 can (16 ounces) of refried beans, warmed
8 tostada shells
Optional: Shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend, shredded lettuce, salsa, and sour cream
Directions
-In a large skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 4-6 minutes; crumble beef. Stir in tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until liquid is almost evaporated, 6-8 minutes. Stir in black beans; heat through.
-To serve, spread refried beans over tostada shells. Top with beef mixture; add toppings as desired.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
