Clarion Hospital Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update June 20, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 06/19/2022: 23,592

Test obtained at CH: 18,478

Positives: 4,897

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 06/19/2022: 112,035

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,605

Positives: 18,252

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/20/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

