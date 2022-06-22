Clarion University Track & Field/Cross Country: Haley Schaller Voted CoSIDA Academic All-American

AUSTIN, Texas – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced the 2021-22 Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Academic All-America teams on Tuesday afternoon. Clarion’s Haley Schaller (Masters of Speech Language Pathology, 4.00 GPA) earned Academic All-America Second Team honors, making her the first Golden Eagle track & field/cross country athlete to earn the award in more than a decade.

Schaller capped off her excellent cross country and track & field careers in 2021-22, earning All-Region honors in the fall and again ranking as one of the best in the PSAC in the spring. She helped the Golden Eagles to their best finish at the conference cross country meet in more than a decade, recording a career-best 18th place finish individually that helped to put Clarion in eighth place overall. Later that fall Schaller had the best finish of her career at the NCAA Atlantic Regional, placing 22nd individual as the Golden Eagles took 11th place.

During the indoor track & field season, Schaller was a two-time place winner for the Golden Eagles, taking seventh in the 5000m and eighth in the 3000m run at the 2022 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. She added one more conference scoring performance later in the spring, taking sixth in the 3000m Steeplechase at the conference’s Outdoor Track & Field championships. Schaller was previously an all-region performer in the event, in 2021.

Academically, Schaller is one of 23 members of the Academic All-America Division II women’s track & field/cross country to boast a 4.00 GPA in their undergraduate or graduate work. Schaller maintained a 4.00 GPA across her entire collegiate academic career.

A five-time Clarion Scholar-Athlete and a four-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete, Schaller is the first member of the Golden Eagle cross country and/or track & field teams to earn Academic All-American honors. Distance runner and cross country athlete Erin Richard was a three-time Academic All-American from 2007-09. She is the second Golden Eagle student-athlete to earn Academic All-America honors in 2021-22, joining volleyball’s Julia Piccolino. Football’s Drew Blon and men’s swimming & diving’s Connor Cary earned Academic All-District honors this year, putting Clarion’s total of CoSIDA honorees at four for the 2021-22 school year.

About the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Program

CoSIDA began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then, has honored thousands of deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors.

Currently, CoSIDA sponsors Academic All-America® programs for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country. Many other sports are eligible through the At-Large program.

