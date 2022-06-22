Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Administrative Assistant/ Bookkeeper
12-15 Hours a Week
Emlenton Location
WE PAY WEEKLY!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Welcome all visitors and Ministers to the state office
- Digitize files and records for permanent storage
- Assure confidentiality of all communication and files on computer on in Ministries Office
- Accounts Payable and Receivables
Requirements:
- High school Diploma or Equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Must be able to follow confidentiality protocols
- Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, Excel and other computer programs
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Lumber Stacker
7am-3:30pm
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner
- Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers specs, with a partner
- Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, circular saw at some point
- Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)
- Physical job fast-paced
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Church Secretary
20 Hours a week 4 hours a day, 5 days a week
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Create slideshows and bulletins for Sunday services and other events/ activities
- Gather all weekly announcements and make sure they are approved before putting them out
- Update various platforms with upcoming events/ information
- Forward invoices to the appropriate person for review
- Answer phones
- Must follow confidentiality policies
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must follow confidentiality protocol
- Proficient in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Fork Lift Operator
8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday
WE PAY WEEKLY!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Process orders to be shipped out to customers
- Marking and label stock product
- Assist in unloading trucks and checking in product
- Sort items according to organization standards
- Light Fork Lift driving
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.
- Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Assembly
7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Be able to use multiple small hand tools
- Maintain appropriate records and reports
- Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Must be able to lift up to 40lbs
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Grinder
7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications
- Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
- Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Steel toed boots
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Industrial Painter
10:30pm- 7am Sunday night- Friday morning
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties ( But not limited to):
- Analyze required paint operation
- Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span
- Be able to use a variety of hand tools
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Steel toe or composite toe shoe
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Administrative Assistant
8:30am-4:30pm Monday – Friday
WE PAY WEEKLY!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Attend to lobby visitors and directs them to staff
- Completes and updates data entry in the appropriate spreadsheets
- Writes requisition orders for office supplies
- Assists building managers with issuing room keys to staff
- Maintains logs accurately and secures keys as needed
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have valid PA Driver’s License
- Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Bundler- Meadville
$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.
Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)
Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville and Endeavor
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
