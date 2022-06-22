Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Administrative Assistant/ Bookkeeper

12-15 Hours a Week

Emlenton Location

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Welcome all visitors and Ministers to the state office

Digitize files and records for permanent storage

Assure confidentiality of all communication and files on computer on in Ministries Office

Accounts Payable and Receivables

Requirements:

High school Diploma or Equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to follow confidentiality protocols

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, Excel and other computer programs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast-paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Church Secretary

20 Hours a week 4 hours a day, 5 days a week

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Create slideshows and bulletins for Sunday services and other events/ activities

Gather all weekly announcements and make sure they are approved before putting them out

Update various platforms with upcoming events/ information

Forward invoices to the appropriate person for review

Answer phones

Must follow confidentiality policies

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must follow confidentiality protocol

Proficient in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Fork Lift Operator

8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Process orders to be shipped out to customers

Marking and label stock product

Assist in unloading trucks and checking in product

Sort items according to organization standards

Light Fork Lift driving

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Assembly

7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter

10:30pm- 7am Sunday night- Friday morning

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties ( But not limited to):

Analyze required paint operation

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Steel toe or composite toe shoe

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Administrative Assistant

8:30am-4:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Attend to lobby visitors and directs them to staff

Completes and updates data entry in the appropriate spreadsheets

Writes requisition orders for office supplies

Assists building managers with issuing room keys to staff

Maintains logs accurately and secures keys as needed

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have valid PA Driver’s License

Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



