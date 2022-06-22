Featured Local Job: Experienced Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experience auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-time Monday through Friday. No weekends!!

Paid Holidays!!

Apply in person or call Mike @ 814-297-1600

You may also email your resume to [email protected]

