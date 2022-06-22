 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker I

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 10:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker I at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $15.00 an hour – $17.80 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.
$3,000 Sign on Bonus
$15.00 – $17.80 an hour
APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Essential Functions:

  • Interacts meaningfully with clients
  • Completes security calls to night supervisor
  • Maintains regular communication with co-worker(s)
  • Supervises morning routine; observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately
  • Ensures client location
  • Conducts and documents random/unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) and utilizes the Guard 1 system
  • Conducts outside building security checks
  • Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care
  • Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

  • High school diploma or GED

Other Qualifications:

  • Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)
  • Non-communicable diseases physical exam
  • Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence
  • Valid registered vehicle insurance
  • At least twenty-one (21) years of age
  • Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department
  • Ability to work overtime as required
  • Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours
  • Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.