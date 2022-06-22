Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker I

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker I at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $15.00 an hour – $17.80 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Completes security calls to night supervisor

Maintains regular communication with co-worker(s)

Supervises morning routine; observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Ensures client location

Conducts and documents random/unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) and utilizes the Guard 1 system

Conducts outside building security checks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

