Featured Local Job: Nurse Supervisor

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Nurse Supervisor at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $62,400 Annually

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000

HIRING a Nurse Supervisor, $5,000 Sign-on Bonus for New Hires $62,400 Annually

Summary:

The position is responsible for ensuring the nursing process of assessment, diagnosis, outcome/planning, implementation, and evaluation are implemented and followed in the provision of nursing care for the Psychiatric Residential Treatment Unit at Abraxas I.

