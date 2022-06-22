Featured Local Job: Nurse Supervisor

 

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Nurse Supervisor at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $62,400 Annually

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000

The position is responsible for ensuring the nursing process of assessment, diagnosis, outcome/planning, implementation, and evaluation are implemented and followed in the provision of nursing care for the Psychiatric Residential Treatment Unit at Abraxas I.

For more information related to this position, including primary duties, responsibilities, and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.


