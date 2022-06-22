Mother of Former Knox Man Shot and Killed at Florida Hotel Thankful for Community Support

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the community are coming together to support the mother of a former Knox man who was shot and killed at a Florida hotel earlier this year.

David Haid, 30, of Perry, Florida, and formerly of the Knox and Emlenton areas, was shot and killed in Florida on April 9.

“I am very thankful for all the support through a tragic time like this,” Haid’s mother, Kimberly Wolfe, told exploreClarion.

“As a victim, it takes time for things to go through a court system,” Wolfe added. “Restitution could take years to be paid, and we just want to have closure and focus on healing instead of the financial burden.”

To help ease the burden, a spaghetti dinner benefit is being held at the Loyal Order of Moose Club in Clarion on Sunday, June 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The cost will be $8.00 per plate, and local band “Phoenix Rising” will perform from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will also be a Chinese auction, baked goods, and 50/50 drawings.

“Nobody plans on losing a child at an early age,” said Wolfe. “We would just like to lay David to rest where we can go visit him, and let him always be remembered.”

Perry Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Gandy Motor Lodge, in Perry, Florida, on Saturday, April 9, around 2:55 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located Haid in a locked guest room. Officers then forced entry into the room to help.

Once inside, it was discovered Haid had a gunshot to the right side of his torso, but was able to communicate. Haid gave police the name and description of the person who allegedly shot him before being transported to a local hospital.

Police were able to locate and apprehend a man matching the description that Haid provided. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Elijah Gregory Eggert, of Lake City, Florida. It was determined that Eggert was at the motel with Haid and had been in Perry visiting a mutual friend in the hours before the shooting, police said. Eggert is currently lodged in the Taylor County Jail and faces a charge of homicide – negligent manslaughter.

Haid succumbed to his injuries at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Perry, Florida.

Born in Kittanning on May 6, 1991, Haid is survived by his mother Kimberly Rodgers Wolfe, of Clarion, father David R. Haid, of Pittsburgh, and son, Ayden James Haid, of Marienville.

