Paul Hale, 88, a well-known, and much loved resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie from injuries he had sustained in a fall at his home.

Paul was a former resident, and had retired in his later years from Polk Center, where he received numerous awards for his many achievements there.

Paul loved to watch NASCAR, and WWF wrestling.

He also liked to help keep the alleys in Franklin cleaned.

He also liked to walk the streets of Franklin, and enjoyed helping out at Spanky’s Tobacco World when his health permitted.

He is survived by his caretaker, Chris Hellem, whom he called “Mom”, and her husband, Chas; and was like a grandpa to Jake, Brad, and “C.J.” Caleb Hellem.

Paul was best friends with Jeff and Marlane Clifton; Garth, and Adam McCain.

He was preceded in death by a good friend, Floyd Collins whom he spent many hours with; and his “laundry lady”, Clara Zuck AKA: “Mom” or “Gram”

There will be a graveside service Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2PM in Old Sandy Cemetery, in Polk.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed to the funeral home to help defray his funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

