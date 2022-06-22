 

Police: Local Man Facing DUI-Related Charges Following Madison Township Crash

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

image (24)MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing DUI-related charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a ditch while under the influence of alcohol last month.  

According to a release issued on June 21, the crash occurred as a 2013 Ford Econoline E350 driven by 56-year-old Ronald W. Wolfe, of Templeton, was traveling west on Madison Road, in Madison Township, Armstrong County, around 5:32 p.m. on May 8.

Wolfe’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and traveled into a wooded area where it struck a ditch and multiple trees.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Wolfe had allegedly consumed alcohol and was driving under the influence, police said.

He suffered unknown minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing.

Wolfe will be charged with DUI and multiple summary traffic offenses, according to police.

Kittanning-based State Police, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Distant Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

