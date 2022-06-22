Samuel Thomas Frantz, Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 PM Saturday, June 18, 2022 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.

Sam was born May 11, 1967 in Franklin, a beloved son of Samuel Thomas Frantz, Sr. and Dorothy Rae Shaw Frantz.

He was a member of Jesse Greer Post# 1835 V.F.W. in Franklin; A.B.A.T.E.; and the Christian Motorcycle Club.

He enjoyed remote control cars all of his life.

Sam is survived by his parents of Rocky Grove.

He is further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Besides his maternal and paternal grandparents, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Edward Frantz.

Per the family’s request, private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Sam’s name to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Sam’s Mom and Dad request that you please remember him with a smile, as you last saw him!

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

