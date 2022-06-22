Say What?!: Squirrel Briefly Interrupts Cubs-Pirates Game in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, was briefly interrupted when a squirrel ran out onto the field.

Video of Monday night’s game shows the squirrel appear to enter from stands on the third-base side of the field during the bottom of the second inning and run toward the left-field corner while members of the grounds crew give chase.

