SPONSORED: UFP Parker Offers Up to $1,850 in Bonuses With Employee Referral Program
Do you know someone who works for UFP Parker, LLC?
UFP Parker, LLC has numerous perks, benefits, and bonuses provided to their full-time employees including a referral bonus to benefit current employees and prospective new hires!
We believe our own employees are a valuable recruiting source and in the past, have referred many of our best candidates. As a result, we have created a standard Employee Referral Program to encourage greater employee involvement in identifying qualified and talented individuals for hourly production employment within the organization.
UFP Parker offers up to $1,850 in bonuses with the Employee Referral Program. The bonus is made in four payments: $250 at 30 days; $300 at 60 days; $500 at 120 days; and an additional $800 at one year of service.*
To be eligible as an applicant for the referral bonus, you must include the name of a current UFP Parker, LLC employee in the “Reference” section of your application or have them fill out a referral form before your interview.
UFP Parker, LLC currently has multiple openings in both their Emlenton and Parker locations.
Competitive wages and production bonus with most positions.
Employees of UFP Industries enjoy many benefits including:
• Medical, dental, vision, and hospital indemnity insurance
• 401k
• Profit sharing
• 9 paid holidays
• 40 hours unpaid vacation after 60 days, 40 hours paid vacation after a year
• Too many more to list!
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS.
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
*Both employees must remain employed and free of any disciplinary reports for violating a safety policy to be eligible for payout.
** All full-time benefit-eligible employees are encouraged to participate in the program; however, the following employees are not eligible for the referral program:
• Managers/supervisors for referrals within their own teams
• Employees in a production, plant, sales, or general management role
• Employees in recruitment positions within the Human Resources department
• Local HR Administrators
Additionally, the following referrals would not be eligible for the referral program:
• Applicants who have applied to the company on their own or through an employment agency within the past year
• Current non-UFP temporary employees
• Rehired employees who have worked for any of the Universal Companies at any time within the past three years
