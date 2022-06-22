 

Authorities Continue Search for Suspect in String of Vehicle Break-Ins

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 01:06 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Jun 22 12-46-00SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released an additional photo of a suspect in a recent string of vehicle break-ins in the Marianne area.

(Pictured above: On June 22, PSP Clarion released the above picture of the suspect involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.)

Troopers are investigating multiple thefts from motor vehicles that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, on Manor View Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, and surrounding areas.

marianne-theft-suspect

(Pictured above: The initial photo of the suspect and vehicle released by PSP Clarion on June 14.)

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle pictured is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

