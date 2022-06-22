Authorities Continue Search for Suspect in String of Vehicle Break-Ins

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released an additional photo of a suspect in a recent string of vehicle break-ins in the Marianne area.

(Pictured above: On June 22, PSP Clarion released the above picture of the suspect involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.)

Troopers are investigating multiple thefts from motor vehicles that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, on Manor View Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, and surrounding areas.





Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle pictured is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

RELATED:

Police Searching for Suspect in String of Vehicle Break-Ins in Marianne Area

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.