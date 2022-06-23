The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light north wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

