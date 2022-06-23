Birthday Wish: Happy Sweet 16, Breanna!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Sweet 16, Breanna!

Breanna turned sixteen today, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Submitted by her dad, Justin Dehner.

