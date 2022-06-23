Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
A team of volunteers recently joined together to continue a nearly century-old tradition of combining 300 lbs. of flour and 135 dozen eggs into rows and rows of tables filled with homemade noodles. They will fill their social hall twice in preparation for St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda–Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event. Pictured here are Gwen Griebel (left) and Mary Ann Nau cutting the handmade dough into noodles.