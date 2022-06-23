Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Skillet Mac & Cheese

This creamy mac ‘n cheese is so simple it’s almost too easy!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked pasta (about 8 ounces), such as elbow macaroni, Cavatappi, or shells

2 tablespoons butter



2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1-1/2 cups half-and-half cream3/4 pound process cheese (Velveeta), cubedOptional toppings: Fresh arugula, halved cherry tomatoes, and coarsely ground pepper

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

-Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in cream. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat; stir in cheese until melted.

-Add macaroni; cook and stir until heated through. Top as desired.

