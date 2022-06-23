Erik Stahl: The Man, The Myth, The Legend, husband, dad, and friend to all.

Erik Stahl age 50 of Middleville, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at home surrounded by friends and family.

Erik was born on November 15, 1971 in Meadville, PA.

Erik moved to Flint, MI in 1978 and relocated to Middleville, MI in 2004.

Erik returned to Pennsylvania often to share his heritage and passion for nature with his children and cousins.

Erik graduated from Mott Community College as a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker and Machinist working at Schmald, GM, Pridgeon & Clay, and as a Skilled Trades Maintenance Planner at SteelCase.

Among the most important things in his life were his wife, children, family, friends, hockey, the outdoors and traveling.

Erik mentored and changed many lives throughout the years.

In everything Erik did, he showed that he cared.

Erik is survived by his loving wife, Andrea, of 34 years; children: Breann age 22, and Lars Stahl age 19; siblings: Stacy Stahl, Brian Warington, and Mike Currier; nephew: Shane Plowman; Andrea’s parents: Phyllis and Keith Warington; best friends Mike Demeter, Denny Dunn, and countless more. Erik is preceded in death by his parents: Chuck Stahl, Ellen Navidonski, and Al Navidonski.

Erik’s family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Beeler-Gores Funeral Home, Middleville, and on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM with a memorial service, following visitation.

The Stahl Family would like to celebrate his life, not mourn his loss.

In place of traditional funeral attire, please wear comfortable clothing and anything that ties you and Erik together such as a hockey jersey, camo, concert shirt, etc.

To give memorial contributions or share a message for Erik’s family please visit www.beelergoresfuneral.com.

