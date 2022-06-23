Knights of Columbus Donates $17,500 to Immaculate Conception School

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Immaculate Conception Knights of Columbus Council #7549 recently presented Immaculate Conception School principal Lori Cratty a check for $17,500 for student-family scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

(PHOTO: Knights of Columbus Scholarship Committee members presented I-C Principal Lori Cratty with a check for $17,500. In the above photo are committee members Randy Cyphert, Gary Wolbert, Principal Lori Cratty, Bob Ciancio and Matthew Hummel. Photo by Nadine Cyphert.

The award was made during the annual Immaculate Conception School PTO golf scramble fundraiser.

The Knights council uses proceeds from their Autumn Leaf Festival sausage stand to fund annual scholarships, among other initiatives.

An anonymous donor permitted a larger donation specifically for the upcoming school year.

