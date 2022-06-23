Living on the Edge: Franklin High School Standout Turns in Prolific Softball Season, Wants More

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — It was Trinity Edge’s first day of softball practice. Ever.

She was nine.

And, she spent the whole day crying in the dugout.

“I didn’t think I was going to like it,” Edge said, chuckling. “I was so nervous.”

Despite that reaction, she returned to the field for the second day of practice and summoned enough courage to play.

She was hooked.

“I was like, ‘Oh. This isn’t so bad,’” Edge said. “Ever since then, I’ve just been in love with it.”

The only crying now comes from Edge’s opponents.

She just completed her junior season on the Franklin High School softball team and turned in a remarkable campaign, both at the plate and in the pitching circle.

Edge batted .586 with four home runs, 10 doubles, 24 RBIs, and 31 runs scored for the Knights. She also swiped eight bases.

As a pitcher, she was 16-4 with a 2.48 ERA. In 124⅓ innings pitched, she struck out 171. The opposition hit just .209 against her.

Edge was a big reason why Franklin advanced to the District 10 championship game and qualified for the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.

Still, Edge is not satisfied with both her own performance and that of the team.

Not even close.

“Honestly, I wish my numbers were better,” Edge said. “I wish we could have gone farther as a team. I always want more.”

That means taking out her phone or an iPad and rewatching the feed of the game on the bus ride home, breaking down the film on her swing and her pitching mechanics to see what she did right and what she could have done better.

Edge is a perfectionist. That competitiveness was fostered while growing up with a twin sister Taylor, 17 — who Trinity points out is “two minutes older than me” — an older brother Hunter, 21, and a younger brother Dominic, 16.

“My younger brother and I,” Trinity said, “compete in everything.”

By the time Trinity Edge was 13, she knew she wanted to play softball in college. She began taking her game very seriously.

Edge doesn’t play any other sport at Franklin. It’s softball 12 months out of the year, including a grueling summer schedule with one of the best travel teams around, Pittsburgh Power.

To avoid getting burned out on all that softball, Edge has become an avid kayaker and reader.

Her genre of choice when it comes to books: 19th and early 20th-century fiction.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to pick just one favorite,” Edge said of her extensive library. “Pride & Prejudice — if I had to choose one, it would probably be that one.”

As busy as Edge is with softball, it’s difficult to find time to settle down with a good book.

She’s already begun her college search and went on her first official visit on Wednesday. She is still in the preliminary stages of the recruiting process.

“It’s been stressful, but almost fun,” Edge said, chuckling. “I’ve just always wanted to play in college. Whenever the first time that was an option, I’ve wanted to play. I want to get my education, but softball is just so I can help pay for it.”

Edge is hoping to make all that softball pay off for her next season as a senior at Franklin.

She already has some big goals.

“I want us to go farther in the playoffs than what we have,” Edge said. “Personally, I just want to make the team better, if that makes sense. I want to be able to stand up as a leader and help everyone in any way that I can.”

