Memorial Services Set for Harold W. Crawford, Jr.

A memorial service for Harold W. Crawford, Jr., 76, of Hawthorn who passed away on February 17, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.

A full obit obituary can be found here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.