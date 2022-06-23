Police: Area Man Steps on Woman’s Head, Chokes Her During Domestic Dispute

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after allegedly stepping on a woman’s head and then choking her during a domestic incident at a residence in Barnett Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police on June 16 filed criminal charges against 65-year-old Bruce Edward Campbell, of Clarington, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a call from a known female victim who had been in a physical domestic altercation at a residence along Belltown Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County. The victim told police the argument led to Bruce Campbell pushing her to the ground and stepping on her head.

The victim reported that Bruce Campbell was “nagging” her about cleaning up dog feces in the yard. They continued arguing, and he then sprayed her with a garden hose, the complaint states.

The victim said she yelled at Campbell for spraying and nagging her. Campbell then began videotaping her, and she tried to grab the phone from him and grabbed his shirt. This led to Campbell pushing her against a vehicle. She fell to the ground, and Campbell began stepping on her head and also putting his hands around her neck, according to the complaint.

Police observed dirt marks on the left side of the victim’s face and her face and ear were visibly red.

The victim declined medical attention at this time, the complaint notes.

Upon interviewing Campbell, he told police he entered a verbal argument with the victim regarding dog feces in the yard, the complaint states.

He said the victim began yelling at him, which led to him taking a video on his cell phone. Campbell stated the victim then grabbed him by his shirt to take his phone. He admitted to pushing her against the vehicle leading to her fall to the ground. He also admitted to stepping on her head. He said that at some point, he had his hands around her neck, according to the complaint.

Campbell was then taken into custody and taken to PSP Marienville barracks.

He was arraigned at 7:45 p.m. on June 16 in front of Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Bauer on the following charges:

– Strangulation, Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.