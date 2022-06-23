‘Rally for America’ to Be Held in Brookville on July 2

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A “Rally for America” will be held on Saturday, July 2, at Brookville’s Memorial Park. The featured speaker will be the Republican candidate for Lt. Governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso.

Also speaking at the event will be U.S. Rep. Glenn G.T. Thompson, PA Senator Cris Dush, and others.

Local favorite Dinger Dogs will provide refreshments. Rebekka Askey, a member of this year’s Laurel Court, will perform the National Anthem and other musical selections.

DelRosso is a state representative for the 33rd District representing Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. A resident of Oakmont she served on its borough council for three years.

In the 2021-22 legislative session, DelRosso was appointed to serve on the House Aging and Older Adult Services, Gaming Oversight, Human Services, and Urban Affairs committees.

A life-long resident of Howard Township, Centre County, Pa., Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson represents Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before being elected to Pennsylvania’s geographically largest congressional district, GT spent 28 years as a therapist, rehabilitation services manager, and licensed nursing home administration. Thompson has served as Scoutmaster, Council executive board member, and Council President. He is also a former member of the Bald Eagle Area School Board, past vice-chair of the Private Industry Council of the Central Corridor, and a former Workforce Investment Board member.

Thompson is also serving in his fifth term as Co-Chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Career and Technical Education Caucus.

Senator Cris Dush served in the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate representing District 25. Dush served in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1990 and in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard from 2000 to 2016. Dush earned an associate degree in criminal justice from the Community College of the Air Force. His career experience includes working as a corrections officer with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and as a law enforcement patrolman, hostage negotiator, and anti-terrorism program manager with the U.S. Air Force.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. Although there is pavilion seating, guests are encouraged to bring their chairs.

The event is sponsored by the Constitutional Republicans of Western Pennsylvania.

