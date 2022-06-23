Russell J. Smerkar, 75, of Lake Lucy passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 after a period of declining health.

Born on June 5, 1947 in Strobleton he was the son of the late Henry M and Dorothy Siegel Smerkar.

He had been a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

A proud veteran, he enlisted in the Army upon graduation from North Clarion High School in 1966.

His three years of service included a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967-1968.

Unfortunately, during this time he was exposed to agent orange, which resulted in numerous health problems, especially in recent years.

After his time in the service he worked as a welder for Pullman-Standard in Butler and retired from Car-Mate in Leeper.

Russell enjoyed helping his friends with welding projects.

He was a member of Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, Rod and Gun in Knox, VFW.

Russell is survived by his brothers Regis Smerkar of Fryburg and Henry Smrekar and wife Anita of Lucinda.

Nieces Barbara Wigton and husband Todd of Lucinda, and Linda LaVan Preston and husband Doug of Clarion, great-nephews Nick Ochs of Lucinda, Travis (Ashlee) Preston of Alaska and their children Kaleb and Kris, great-niece Jennifer (Zach) Sintobin of Williamsburg VA also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three infant brothers, and his fiancee Jeannie Flick.

As per his wishes there will be no public visitation.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

