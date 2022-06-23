Say What?!: Book Returned to Library in England After Nearly 76 Years

KEIGHLEY, England – A British library said it has a new record for an overdue book after a tome was recently returned nearly 76 years after its due date.

The Bradford Council’s Keighley Library in England said officials recently received an email from Charlie Studdy, who found a play called This Way To The Tomb by Ronald Duncan while sorting through some of his family’s books.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.