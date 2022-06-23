 

Say What?!: Book Returned to Library in England After Nearly 76 Years

Thursday, June 23, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Book-returned-to-library-in-England-after-nearly-76-yearsKEIGHLEY, England – A British library said it has a new record for an overdue book after a tome was recently returned nearly 76 years after its due date.

The Bradford Council’s Keighley Library in England said officials recently received an email from Charlie Studdy, who found a play called This Way To The Tomb by Ronald Duncan while sorting through some of his family’s books.

Read the full story here.


