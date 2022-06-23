SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture to Hold Two-Day Warehouse Sale in Fryburg!
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture is holding a two-day warehouse sale in Fryburg on Friday and Saturday!
The sale runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days–Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at Faller’s Furniture warehouse located at 19255 Route 208, Fryburg, PA 16326.
The warehouse is overstocked!
You could be saving 50% off or more on the list price. There will be sofas, tables, rocker recliners, mattresses, lamps, accent pieces, and more at YARD SALE PRICES!
For more information, visit their website here or Facebook page here.
Donate & Save – Final Days at Faller’s Furniture in Clarion!
Join the team in helping Clarion County YMCA! Help support your local community, while furnishing your home!
Donate and save the sales tax until June 30th at Faller’s Furniture in Clarion.
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
For anyone with concerns about shopping during regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.
For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.