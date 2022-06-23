Michael Patton Advising: Are You Ready to Cancel Your Cable TV?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Are You Ready to Cancel Your Cable TV?
An explosion in the number and variety of streaming services, coupled with the high cost of cable and satellite television packages, might have you wondering whether it’s time to cut the cord. But streaming costs money, too, and you may have to subscribe to multiple services to access all your favorite programs. You might also need to buy a streaming device and pay for a pricey high-speed Internet connection, if you don’t already have one, to avoid annoying interruptions.
All of this means you may not save much (or any) money in the long run. Either way, there are features, benefits, and limitations to consider.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Are-You-Ready-to-Cancel-Your-Cable-TV.c9907.htm
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.