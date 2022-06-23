SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Treats Disc Problems
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with disc problems by providing specific recommendations for treatment.
Spinal disks are rubbery pads between the vertebrae. Vertebrae are the specialized bones that make up the spinal column. In children, they are gel- or fluid-filled sacs but begin to solidify as part of the normal aging process. By early adulthood, the blood supply to the disk has stopped, the soft inner material has begun to harden, and the disk is less elastic. By middle age, the disks are tough and quite unyielding, with the consistency of a piece of hard rubber. These age-related changes make the outer protective lining weaker and the disks more prone to injury.
Damage to a disc can be caused all at once by a specific injury, or over time with repetitive strain or forces placed on the disc due to poor posture or weak core muscles. Disc material can weaken and “bulge” outward and, if the bulge moves far enough, can press on the nerves that exit the spine. This can result in pain near the spine, but it may also radiate down into the extremities.
When one of these discs bulges or breaks, it can push on a nerve. When it’s the sciatic nerve, the pain runs from the buttock down one leg. This is sciatica.
Initially, a Physical Therapist at West Park Rehab can perform several physical tests during an examination that will give insight as to which disc might be putting pressure on a nerve. While these are good tests, there is another that can better identify the exact location of the pressure with nearly 90% accuracy. That test called an EMG/NCS (electromyography and nerve conduction study), is now being performed at West Park Rehab in Franklin.
An EMG/NCS uses a probe to send an electrical impulse down a nerve, then measures its speed of travel. This is like a police radar gun, which clocks the speed of a moving vehicle. Another probe is used to assess what happens to that electrical impulse once it reaches a muscle. This portion of the test can show if the compressed nerve problem is new/mild or if it is chronic/severe. With this information, your doctor can provide much more specific recommendations for treatment.
Correctly diagnosing where the nerve problem is coming from is important. Knowing the severity of the problem will help in deciding how to best treat it. A mild problem can often be easily fixed with specific stretches and Physical Therapy treatments. More severe problems may require a consultation with another health care specialist. Either way, knowing where the problem is truly coming from will help speed your recovery.
Don’t let this kind of physical problem go on without getting the help you need. And in many cases, you do not need a referral to start physical therapy. Click HERE to request an appointment or call our offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca at 814-493-8631
