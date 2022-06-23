St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk Set for July 2
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk, a pre-festival kick-off event to the 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration, will be held on Saturday, July 2, at the historic Lucinda Train Station.
The race begins at 8:00 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged and limited race day registration begins at 7:00 a.m.
Now in its seventh running, the event will be held rain or shine on the beautiful Rail 66 Country Trail.
Race awards will be presented to the top male and female performers in various categories. Timing will be provided by Miles of Smiles Timing Services and Absolute Clarion DJ Services will be providing the entertainment.
The entry fee for the race is $20.00 for pre-registered entrants and $25.00 per participant on race day. A $5.00 discount is given for each child under 18 who registers with a participating parent provided that registration forms for all family members are submitted together.
Pre-registration is encouraged and forms are available at stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org/liberty5k.html, Facebook, Run Sign Up, or by calling 814-226-7288.
All proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.
The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda (I-80 Exit 60, Rt. 66 north 10 miles) and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Rt 66 N. The station is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park.
St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 4 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on the parish grounds. The event features their traditional all-you-can-eat chicken and ham dinners, games of skill and chance for all ages, a quilted tent, called-number games, live entertainment, and a grand prize drawing worth over $10,000.00 in cash and prizes.
Visit stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org for more information.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.