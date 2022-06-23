State Police Calls: Man Sends Sexually Explicit Images via Snapchat to Teen

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Man Sends Sexually Explicit Snapchats to Teen in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police have opened an investigation into corruption of minors and indecent exposure in Clarion Township that occurred earlier this year.

According to police, a known 15-year-old female, of Fairmount City, disclosed to police that a known adult male sent her sexually explicit images via Snapchat sometime between February 1 and February 28.

The suspect’s name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Exposure in Clarion Twp.

Police opened an additional investigation of indecent exposure in Clarion Township, on June 16.

The assault occurred as a known male actor allegedly attempted to touch a 16-17-year-old female, according to police.

The suspect’s name was not released.

The investigation continues.

Shippenville Woman Charged With Harassment

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment in Elk Township, Clarion County, on Tuesday.

Police say 44-year-old Melanie Bishop, of Shippenville, kicked a known male victim while he was on the ground.

The victim is listed as a 19-year-old Shippenville man.

Bishop was cited for harassment.

Theft via Facebook Pay

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft in Paint Township, Clarion County, on May 4, around 8:22 p.m.

Police say 35-year-old Joshua Lauer, of Shippenville, stole $500 via Facebook Pay.

The victim is listed as a 29-year-old woman, of Penn Hills.

Theft from Goodwill

Police have released information regarding a retail theft that occurred on May 12 at Goodwill, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 32-year-old Abigal Magner, of Clarion, walked out of the store and did not pay for merchandise.

The merchandise is listed as black curtains (value $10.98), and a dress (value $5.99).

Two Charged Following Domestic Incident

A pair of Clarion residents have been charged following a domestic incident that occurred in Clarion Township on June 17, around 5:19 p.m.

Police say 43-year-old Terrance Gerard, of Clarion, was charged with simple assault and harassment.

Additionally, 34-year-old Samantha Korona, of Clarion, was charged with harassment.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

