State Police Release Details on Five DUI Arrests

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion made the following DUI arrests:

DUI in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police stopped a 1995 Ford Bronco for traffic violations around 3:12 a.m. on June 12, on Waterson Road, near State Route 66, in Clarion Township.

The driver, a known 42-year-old Clarion man, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

DUI in Shippenville

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chrysler Journey for summary traffic violations around 3:08 a.m. on May 25, near South Street, and School Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a known 23-year-old Strattanville man was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Charges were filed.

DUI on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI on June 11, at 2:48 p.m., that occurred in the westbound lane of Interstate 80, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known man, of Blaine, Minnesota, was arrested for DUI related charges.

The vehicle involved is listed as a 2009 Volvo.

Carlisle Man Arrested For DUI

A known Carlisle man was arrested for DUI-related charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 80, near mile marker 53, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the traffic stop occurred on May 10, around 12:24 a.m.

The vehicle is listed as a 2018 Ford Transit.

DUI in Sligo

Clarion-based State Police have filed DUI-related charges against a known Slippery Rock man.

Police say the incident occurred near Callensburg Road and Limestone Flat Road, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, on Saturday, June 18, around 6:33 p.m.

The vehicle involved is listed as a 2016 Polaris.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, June 22.

