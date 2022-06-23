 

State Police Respond to Three Deer-Related Crashes

Thursday, June 23, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-newCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls: 

One-Vehicle Crash in Richland Township

PSP Clarion responded to a one-vehicle crash in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crash occurred as a 2021 Chrysler Voyager driven by 36-year-old Andrew P. Sansotta, of Pittsburgh, was traveling east on Interstate 80, on June 20, around 10:00 a.m.

Sansotta’s vehicle struck a deer in the roadway head-on and came to a final rest in the median.

Sansotta was restrained at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Woman, Two Juveniles Escape Injury in Crash on I-80

Clarion-based State Police say this crash occurred on June 14, around 4:44 p.m. as a 2021 Honda Odyssey operated by 35-year-old Raizel Margolin, of Ohio, was traveling west on Interstate 80, near mile marker 47, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Margolin could not avoid a deer in the roadway and struck it causing front end damage, police say.

The vehicle was able to safely get off the travel lanes.

Margolin–along with two juvenile passengers–were not injured.

Newbie Man Collides With Deer on Route 28

PSP Clarion responded to a crash on State Route 28, near Dairy Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, on Wednesday, June 22, around 10:37 a.m.

Police say the crash involved a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT driven by 44-year-old David P. Adams, of New Bethlehem.

Adam’s vehicle struck a deer with its front end, police say.

No injuries were reported.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.


