 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Thomas James Baker

Thursday, June 23, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Thomas James Baker, 74, Punxsutawney, passed away June 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born on December 17, 1947 in Big Run the son of the late Edward Thomas Baker and Ruth Martha (Huffer) Baker.

Thomas served in the United States Army.

Retired, Thomas worked as a conductor for the B&O Railroad and retired from B&P Railroad.

Thomas attended First Church of God, Punxsutawney.

In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his five siblings: Clyde Baker and his wife Joann of DuBois, Donald Baker and his wife Judy of Orwigsburg, Pa, Raymond Baker and his wife Robin of Smicksburg, John Baker of Punxsutawney and Patricia Crissman and her husband Paul of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by three siblings: Dennis Baker, Barbara Baker and Beverly Baker.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the First Church of God, Punxsutawney with Pastor Rob Van Fossen officiating.

Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. Punxsutawney has been entrusted to funeral arrangements.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.shumakerfh.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.