Thomas James Baker, 74, Punxsutawney, passed away June 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born on December 17, 1947 in Big Run the son of the late Edward Thomas Baker and Ruth Martha (Huffer) Baker.

Thomas served in the United States Army.

Retired, Thomas worked as a conductor for the B&O Railroad and retired from B&P Railroad.

Thomas attended First Church of God, Punxsutawney.

In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his five siblings: Clyde Baker and his wife Joann of DuBois, Donald Baker and his wife Judy of Orwigsburg, Pa, Raymond Baker and his wife Robin of Smicksburg, John Baker of Punxsutawney and Patricia Crissman and her husband Paul of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by three siblings: Dennis Baker, Barbara Baker and Beverly Baker.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the First Church of God, Punxsutawney with Pastor Rob Van Fossen officiating.

Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. Punxsutawney has been entrusted to funeral arrangements.

