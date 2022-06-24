4 Your Car Connection to Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday: Free BBQ, Car Show, More

 

Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_1986 (1)CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection will be holding their 20th Anniversary FREE BBQ Event on Saturday, June 25.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is open to the public and is free to everyone.

Food will be served by DB’S Smokin’ BBQ, ice cream will be available from Valley Dairy, and entertainment will be provided by the talented balloon artist The Real Magic Steve.

There will also be a car show with cash prizes.

Live music will be provided by Leather & Lace.

There will be door prizes and giveaways that have been provided by 4YCC and other local businesses.

4 Your Car Connection is located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa.


