Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south wind.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

