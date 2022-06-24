Burns & Burns Welcomes New Employee to Their Clarion Office
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is happy to welcome Misty Graham to their Clarion office as a customer service representative.
Misty has five years of experience in the insurance industry. She graduated from Clarion University with a degree in Secondary Education Social Studies.
She has been married for 15 years and has a nine-year-old son. In her free time, Misty enjoys working out, baking, and planning events.
Please reach out to Misty and the rest of the team for your insurance needs!
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs! Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
