Clarion Borough Council Ties Up Loose Ends in Second Monthly Meeting

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council required an additional meeting for the month of June at the Clarion Free Library on Tuesday to resolve a few matters.

(Photo: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Council voted on four agenda items in a matter of just seven minutes, all of which passed unanimously.

The first item approved a resolution of a modification to the Borough’s FFY 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The motion also authorized Clarion County to submit the modification to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The second motion gave the EADS Group, Inc. the authorization to complete the design and specifications for the FFY 2017 CDBG Main Street Planters Installation Activity, upon approval of the above-mentioned FFY 2017 CDBG Modification and Environmental review status by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The third motion authorized Public Works Foreman and CDBG Administrator Todd Colosimo to complete the necessary procurement and public bidding tasks for implementing the FFY 2017 CDBG Main Street Planters Installation Activity upon completion of the design and specifications by the EADS Group.

Lastly, the council approved a motion initiated by council member Keaton MacBeth for financing the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado in the amount of $42,071.00.

Proposals were due June 20, 2022, and according to Colosimo, the borough received approval from financial consultant Sam Lynch for the purchase.

Council members Zachary Garbarino and Patty Schmader were absent from the meeting.

