E. Elaine Rearick and Quay Hugh Rearick, Jr., former residents of Venango County, find eternal peace together.

E. Elaine Rearick, 96, of Flagler Beach, FL passed away on June 19, 2022 at her home.

The family of Mrs. Rearick have entrusted her to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, 39 Old Kings Rd. N., Palm Coast, FL 32137.

At Elaine’s request, there will be no service. Burial will be private.

Elaine was born on August 13, 1925, in Franklin, PA to the late Elgie E. Lucas and Leah (Beggs) Lucas.

Elaine graduated from Franklin High School in the class of 1943.

She was a homemaker and was a wonderful cook and made many excellent desserts.

Elaine and her husband, Quay, moved to Flagler Beach in 2001 from Oil City, PA.

She enjoyed her morning walks and swimming.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Quay H. Rearick, Jr. and a grandson, Mark Morkin.

She is survived by her three children, Quay H. Rearick, III of Franklin, PA; Karla (rearick) Morkin of Carlisle, PA; Sherri (Rearick) Crisman of Palm Coast, FL; seven grandchildren, Sarah Ware; Elizabeth Treater; Justin Crisman; Jackie Lewis; Allison Turner and Quay H. Rearick, IV and by fifteen great grandchildren.

Quay Hugh Rearick, Jr. passed away on August 16, 2016 in Palm Coast, Florida.

He was born on June 30, 1923 to the late Quay Hugh Rearick, Sr. and Mildred (Troutman) Rearick.

He attended Oil City, PA schools and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

He worked his entire career for Wolf’s Head Oil Refinery Company, Oil City, PA.

Quay married Elaine Lucas on October 26, 1946. They were married for 69 years.

His hobbies were restoring Ford Model A’s, hunting and raising AKC beagles.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Quay was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Clyde and Allen.

He is survived by three children, Quay H. Rearick, III of Franklin, PA; Karla (Rearick) Morkin of Carlisle, PA; Sherri (Rearick) Crisman of Palm Coast, FL; seven grandchildren, Sarah Ware; Elizabeth Treater; Justin Crisman; Jackie Lewis; Allison Turner and Quay H. Rearick, IV and by fifteen great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made in Elaine and Quay’s names to the Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137 (flaglerhumanesociety.org).

