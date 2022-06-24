Featured Local Job: WRC Senior Services Offers Multiple Opportunities

WRC Senior Services offers a wide variety of positions at their various locations.

To view all open positions, please visit their website! https://careers.phhealthcare.org

WRC Personal Care Homes- Ridgmont, Edgewood Heights, Highlands Oaks, and Laurelbrooke

Resident Aides – *New Starting Wages!*

Medication Technicians – *New Starting Wages!*

Housekeeping/Laundry

Kitchen Managers

Cooks

Dietary Aides

Click here to apply or email [email protected]

WRC McKinley Health Center

CNA’s

LPN’s

RN’s

Maintenance

Housekeeping/Laundry

Reception

Click here to apply or email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.